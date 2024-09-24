7 Channel People of the Week at Cisco, Avant, Microsoft

Layoffs at Cisco, an update on an Avant acquisition and partner program changes at Microsoft were the biggest news stories of the week. We highlight the people at the heart of them.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

August 16, 2024

7 Slides
Channel People of the Week Feature 8-16-24

Welcome to our Friday tradition, Channel People of the Week, a collection of the leading executives and channel thought leaders from the week's most-read articles on Channel Futures.

First, we have Cisco's latest earnings report and subsequent layoffs.

There's also a closer look at Avant's latest acquisition and its implication for its partners.

Finally, we have Microsoft changing its AI Cloud Partner Program to provide new options, but with the removal of some packages.

All that and more is in this week's Channel People the Week. See our countdown of the week's top stories on Channel Futures and the people behind them in the slideshow above.

About the Author

Christopher Hutton

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

See more from Christopher Hutton
