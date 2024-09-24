7 Channel People of the Week at Cisco, Accenture, Five9, More

A Cisco acquisition, Five9 layoffs and growth in the SASE market are the hottest stories of the week on Channel Futures. Check out our countdown.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

August 30, 2024

7 Slides
Channel People of the Week 8-30-24

Welcome to our latest Channel People of the Week, Channel Futures' roundup of the leading voices and stories that we've covered in the past seven days.

The compilation this week features a number of deals and layoffs. Cisco, for example, acquired a security provider that will help channels ensure their artificial intelligence-powered programs are not abused.

Accenture has also expanded its partnership with Amazon Web Services to help clients scale their AI operations.

Then there's Channel Futures' annual report on the secure access service edge (SASE) and the leading companies offering this technology.

You can read about all that and more in this week's Channel People of the Week countdown. See our slideshow above.

Read more about:

MSPsVARs/SIsAgents

About the Author

Christopher Hutton

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

See more from Christopher Hutton
