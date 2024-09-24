Welcome to our latest Channel People of the Week, Channel Futures' roundup of the leading voices and stories that we've covered in the past seven days.

The compilation this week features a number of deals and layoffs. Cisco, for example, acquired a security provider that will help channels ensure their artificial intelligence-powered programs are not abused.

Accenture has also expanded its partnership with Amazon Web Services to help clients scale their AI operations.

Then there's Channel Futures' annual report on the secure access service edge (SASE) and the leading companies offering this technology.

You can read about all that and more in this week's Channel People of the Week countdown. See our slideshow above.