There was a lot of news in the cloud computing space this week, from Microsoft layoffs to the latest in AI from Google Cloud and AWS'.

Civo, one of the independent cloud providers that has been most vocal about the repercussions of the Broadcom-VMware combination, also published research revealing that most customers were feeling "significant dissatisfaction" with Broadcom's $61 billion acquisition.

“Broadcom's acquisition of VMware has not been beneficial for customers, drastically hindering the cloud services they had grown accustomed to while leaving many of them in the lurch over prices and services,” said Mark Boost, CEO of Civo.

