7 Channel People of the Week at Xerox, VMware and More

Unhappy UCaaS customers, Pleased VMware users and a $400 million Xerox M&A deal are the leading stories in this week's Channel People of the Week.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

October 25, 2024

7 Slides
Channel People of the Week

Welcome to the late October edition of the Channel People of the Week, our roundup of the leading stories, experts, and thought leaders who helped shape the channel this week.

Channel Futures each week recaps the headlines and stories that drove the most attention.

Our top story features companies in the channel reconsidering their deals with UCaaS and CCaaS partners.

According to one study from a partner, VMware users remain happy with the company's products despite the struggle around the Broadcom merger.

Finally, the $400 million M&A deal will help Xerox expand its IT service offerings across the United States.

You can read about all of these stories and more in our roundup of the big stories of the week, which are visible in the slideshow above.

Read more about:

MSPsAgentsVARs/SIs

About the Author

Christopher Hutton

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

See more from Christopher Hutton
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Mar 24 - Mar 27, 2025
The Channel Partners Conference & Expo, co-located with MSP Summit, is the gathering place for the technology services community. Agents, VARs, MSPs, integrators and service providers will converge to share ideas and drive discussion on the topics shaping our industry.
REGISTER NOW