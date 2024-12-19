7 Channel People of the Week at Splunk, CloudFlare, HP, More
MSP software market shakeups, VMware alternative hunting and Cisco's investment into Splunk are the top stories in this week's Channel People of the Week.
December 20, 2024
Welcome to the final Channel People of the Week of 2024. This is our weekly collection of the leading stories that have affected the channel and the people behind them. We won't have any more CPOTW entries until Jan. 2025 due to the holiday, so we wish you a relaxing remainder of 2024 and a happy holiday.
This week, we've seen a major shakeup in who is leading the MSP software market and what they did to get there. Canalys reported the incumbent leader was overtaken for the first time in29 years.
In other news, VMware/Broadcom customers are not happy about the future potential of price changes for the company. And finally, Cisco is investing heavily into Splunk with its latest acquisition.
All that and more is currently available in our slideshow, which you can access via the gallery above.
