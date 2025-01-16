7 Channel People of the Week at Kaseya, Broadcom, Delinea7 Channel People of the Week at Kaseya, Broadcom, Delinea

Big channel leadership shake-ups, lawsuit resolutions and 2025 predictions are all featured in this edition of Channel People of the Week.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

January 17, 2025

7 Slides
Channel People of the Week 1-17-25

Welcome to Channel People of the Week, our roundup of the leading stories and channel leaders who you chose to read about and listen to in the past seven days. Every week we gather the most-read stories for a roundup that highlights channel people making headlines.

This is our first edition for 2025.

This week we focus on major leadership changes at Kaseya, Broadcom and Delinea, with executives moving to new roles.

We also have our top predictions for 2025, with experts speaking on the future of technology advisors and AI.

Finally, two big chipmakers resolve a years-long legal battle in a way that may allow them to cooperate more in the future.

You can read about all these stories and more in Channel People of the Week, in the slideshow above.

About the Author

Christopher Hutton

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

