7 Channel People of the Week at Microsoft, Intelisys, IT Nation and More

Pricing changes at Microsoft, quoting tools at Intelisys and our cybersecurity leadership picks all feature in this Channel People of the Week.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

November 22, 2024

Channel Futures Channel People of the Week

Welcome to this week's Channel People of the Week, our roundup of the leading stories at Channel Futures and the leading channel voices who guided them. We've gathered our top stories into a gallery for your perusal on this pre-Thanksgiving Friday.

This week, we feature massive pricing and financial model changes for Microsoft in 2025.

Intelisys also unveiled a new tool to expedite the quoting process so technology advisors don't need to provide as many information inputs as previously needed.

Finally, there is our list of 2024's leading cybersecurity executives and officials who have significantly improved the channel.

You can read all about this and more in the slideshow above.

About the Author

Christopher Hutton

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

