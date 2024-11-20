7 Channel People of the Week at Microsoft, Intelisys, IT Nation and More
Pricing changes at Microsoft, quoting tools at Intelisys and our cybersecurity leadership picks all feature in this Channel People of the Week.
November 22, 2024
Welcome to this week's Channel People of the Week, our roundup of the leading stories at Channel Futures and the leading channel voices who guided them. We've gathered our top stories into a gallery for your perusal on this pre-Thanksgiving Friday.
This week, we feature massive pricing and financial model changes for Microsoft in 2025.
Intelisys also unveiled a new tool to expedite the quoting process so technology advisors don't need to provide as many information inputs as previously needed.
Finally, there is our list of 2024's leading cybersecurity executives and officials who have significantly improved the channel.
You can read all about this and more in the slideshow above.
About the Author
You May Also Like
Dezen: More Updates in Store for Microsoft Cloud AI PartnersNov 21, 2024|7 Slides
CF20: 2024's 20 Top UCaaS, CCaaS Providers Making the Most of AINov 20, 2024|20 Slides
Tanium Converge: Tanium Launches AI-Driven Endpoint ManagementNov 19, 2024|10 Slides
Channel Program Roundup: Cisco Refresh, Proofpoint Services, New Take on SPIFFSNov 19, 2024|10 Slides