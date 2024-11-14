Welcome to this mid-November edition of the Channel People of the Week, our weekly roundup of the names, experts, and faces making news in the channel space.

This week's roundup features our top list of EMEA channel leaders and their impact on the market as a whole.

We also saw the electrical management company Schneider Electric making a lot of news and having to reassure partners that everything was okay despite leadership changes and ransomware breaches.

Ingram Micro executives made a convincing case that B2B and B2C business models are slowly merging.

Finally, TD Synnex announced who will take over as its new senior vice president of marketing to replace Bob Stegner.

