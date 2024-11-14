7 Channel People of the Week at Ingram Micro, TD Synnex
EMEA channel leaders, Schneider Electric leadership changes, and TD Synnex's new senior vice president of marketing are all featured in this Channel People of the Week.
November 14, 2024
Welcome to this mid-November edition of the Channel People of the Week, our weekly roundup of the names, experts, and faces making news in the channel space.
This week's roundup features our top list of EMEA channel leaders and their impact on the market as a whole.
We also saw the electrical management company Schneider Electric making a lot of news and having to reassure partners that everything was okay despite leadership changes and ransomware breaches.
Ingram Micro executives made a convincing case that B2B and B2C business models are slowly merging.
Finally, TD Synnex announced who will take over as its new senior vice president of marketing to replace Bob Stegner.
All that and more is included in this week's Channel People of the Week, which you can view in the slideshow above.
About the Author
You May Also Like
Cloud Computing News: Microsoft, Red Hat, Nutanix, IBM, MoreNov 14, 2024|8 Slides
Images: Channel Convenes at C3 Tech SummitNov 13, 2024|11 Slides
Channel M&A Roundup: Kaseya, Cisco, Dialpad, SophosNov 12, 2024|19 Slides
Channel Futures' Top Cloud Leaders of 2024Nov 12, 2024|11 Slides