7 Channel People of the Week at Ingram Micro, TD Synnex

EMEA channel leaders, Schneider Electric leadership changes, and TD Synnex's new senior vice president of marketing are all featured in this Channel People of the Week.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

November 14, 2024

7 Slides
Channel People of the Week

Welcome to this mid-November edition of the Channel People of the Week, our weekly roundup of the names, experts, and faces making news in the channel space.

This week's roundup features our top list of EMEA channel leaders and their impact on the market as a whole.

We also saw the electrical management company Schneider Electric making a lot of news and having to reassure partners that everything was okay despite leadership changes and ransomware breaches.

Ingram Micro executives made a convincing case that B2B and B2C business models are slowly merging.

Finally, TD Synnex announced who will take over as its new senior vice president of marketing to replace Bob Stegner.

All that and more is included in this week's Channel People of the Week, which you can view in the slideshow above.

About the Author

Christopher Hutton

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

