7 Channel People of the Week at AvePoint, Mimecast, SonicWall and More
New MDR Products, SASE and automation and AI's reliance on data security all feature in this week's Channel People of the Week.
December 13, 2024
Welcome to this mid-December Channel People of the Week. This is where we gather the stories that you decided were important as well as the people's whose voices were leading the way on the subject.
This week's stories feature a plethora of important topics that could impact you and your business. For example, one executive from Extreme Networks spoke on how important SASE and automation will be to the future of the technology.
We also had two big security providers team up to provide an enhanced MDR product to the channel.
Finally, we have a lengthy piece penned by an AvePoint executive about how important cybersecurity and data security will be in the upcoming wave of AI adoption.
You can read about all these topics and more in the gallery above.
