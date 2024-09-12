7 Channel People of the Week at AT&T, ConnectWise, PwC

AT&T suing Broadcom, ConnectWise M&A and layoffs at PwC are the leading stories in Channel Futures' Channel People of the Week.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

September 13, 2024

Channel People of the Week 9-13-24

Welcome to Channel People of the Week, our weekly roundup of the people who are making noise in the channel and changing the way business works.

This is our way of counting down the most popular stories of the week on Channel Futures.

This week, we feature a legal battle between AT&T and Broadcom over allegations that breached VMware contracts would lead to first responders not being allowed to do their jobs.

We also have a pair of acquisitions by ConnectWise that could help it better compete with Kaseya and give it a critical advantage.

Then there layoffs at PwC that could eliminate 1,800 jobs.

Those stories and four more in Channel People of the Week countdown, which you can read in our slideshow above.

About the Author

Christopher Hutton

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

See more from Christopher Hutton
