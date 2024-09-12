7 Channel People of the Week at AT&T, ConnectWise, PwC

Welcome to Channel People of the Week, our weekly roundup of the people who are making noise in the channel and changing the way business works.

This is our way of counting down the most popular stories of the week on Channel Futures.

This week, we feature a legal battle between AT&T and Broadcom over allegations that breached VMware contracts would lead to first responders not being allowed to do their jobs.

We also have a pair of acquisitions by ConnectWise that could help it better compete with Kaseya and give it a critical advantage.

Then there layoffs at PwC that could eliminate 1,800 jobs.

Those stories and four more in Channel People of the Week countdown, which you can read in our slideshow above.