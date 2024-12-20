The year 2024 brought us something old and something new in the channel.

The fallout from Broadcom's acquisition of VMware and its impact on the channel continued to make headlines — some good, most not so great. Our articles about tech industry layoffs also continued to get a lot of attention. Both of those topics cracked our 2023 countdown and do again in 2024.

There was plenty new to cover as well. For instance, Kaseya made big news by rolling out its new subscription service for MSPs, what the company's CEO called a "game-changer."

Distributor ScanSource made a whole bunch of waves by announcing it would launch a subsidiary company that would function as an agency alongside Intelisys, its tech services distributor. That ruffled some feathers among tech advisors, but by the end of the year, much of that had been at least partially smoothed out.

A lot of you were interested this year in the opportunity that low-Earth orbit satellites provide the channel.

It's not often that crime makes channel headlines, but it did when Carahsoft's offices were raided by the FBI and a channel executive was murdered in New York.

Of course, our end-of-the-year countdown wouldn't be complete without some of the biggest M&A, including a cybersecurity acquisition by Cisco and another deal that creates an even bigger rival to Cisco.

Here's to a 2025 full of good health and prosperity! But before we can move on, check out our countdown, in the slideshow above, of Channel Futures' top 20 stories in 2024. These are determined strictly by traffic to Channel Futures; in other words, you selected these stories, not us.

Happy Holidays and Happy New Year from Channel Futures!