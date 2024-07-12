2024 MSP 501 Special Awards Finalists Revealed
These are the companies and executives in the running for the 2024 MSP 501 Special Awards, to be recognized at the MSP Summit, Sept. 18, in Atlanta.
July 12, 2024
The MSP Company of the Year Award goes to three companies that stand out for the exceptional delivery of managed services. They demonstrate excellence in business efficiency and agility in the face of an evolving market and business model innovation. These organizations have separated themselves through innovative growth strategies, a keen focus on customers, the value of partnering and motivating their employees.
These companies have taken active measures to develop their executives and employees as thought leaders, and work to promote their thought leadership. They actively contribute to the growth and quality of life within the organization; their practices contribute to a sense of community and cooperation.
The 2024 MSP 501 Finalists for MSP Company of the Year:
Executive of the Year honors three leaders who have demonstrated commitment, perseverance, creativity and ingenuity over the past year. This award goes to individuals who have distinguished themselves in the managed services and technology channel by achieving outstanding results over the past year in revenue and/or profit growth, business model transformation, bold leadership and innovative thinking that lifted their organizations to new heights. The award recognizes long-term leadership for employees, shareholders, customers and vendor partners.
The 2024 finalists for this MSP Executive of the Year:
Andrew Dalman, President, ActiveCo
Brent Yax, CEO, Awecomm Technologies
Donna Rounds, Controller, Braver Technology Solutions
Mitesh Patel, Managing Director, Fifosys
Ikwo Ibiam, CEO, Fizen Technology
Michael Hadley, CEO, iCorps
Bradley Kaine, CEO, Kaine Mathrick Tech
The Vanguard Award goes to a trailblazing company of technological innovation and managed services. It recognizes a relentless commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of managed services. Through visionary leadership, unwavering dedication to excellence and a relentless pursuit of innovation, this company has established itself as a pioneer in the managed services industry and a trusted ally to customers.
The 2024 finalists for this year’s MSP Vanguard Award:
The Digital Innovator award goes to a company that demonstrates excellence in intellectual property development in cloud, security, AI, industry-focused solutions or other emerging areas. The Digital Innovator has developed a product or service that advances the productivity and potential of business applications. It has innovated in the areas of functionality, pricing and/or to gain a competitive advantage.
The 2024 finalists for this year’s Digital Innovator:
The Newcomer of the Year Award is an organization appearing on the MSP 501 list for the first time. This company represents the next generation of managed services provider poised to exert its influence. It has had a unique trajectory and journey to the MSP 501, led by an entrepreneur focused on tech innovation, service and customer success.
The 2024 finalists for Newcomer of the Year:
The MSP Summit, in partnership with Channel Futures, is announcing finalists for the 2024 MSP 501 Special Awards that honor managed service providers and executives for exemplary performance over the past year. We will recognize executives and organizations during the annual MSP 501 Gala, Sept. 18, in Atlanta.
As part of the awards ceremony, the MSP Summit and Channel Futures will crown this year’s Executives of the Year, leaders who outperformed their peers, and pay special tribute to the 2024 Lifetime Achievement winners for their tireless contributions to the channel.
You’ve probably already seen the full list of 2024 MSP 501 winners.
As part of the annual MSP 501 listing and channel partner recognition, the MSP Summit received hundreds of applications from partners around the globe who filled out detailed forms demonstrating their company performance, individual executive achievement and efforts to meet the needs of their customers — large, midmarket and small. The Informa Channel team screens the bevy of applicants for accuracy and adherence to award guidelines before sending the group of finalists to this year’s prestigious judging panel who determine the winners. The MSP Summit and Channel Futures are part of Informa, a global events, digital services and academic research company, which recently announced a bid to purchase a majority stake in Tech Target.
The 2024 MSP 501 Special Awards include the following: MSP Organization of the Year, Executive of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, Vanguard of the Year and Digital Innovator of the Year.
Some categories will have multiple winners to reflect the breadth and depth of the channel partner organizations represented in the recently released MSP 501 and our Next Generation Partner lists, coming to Channel Futures in September. We will name and honor these winners Sept. 18 at the MSP 501 Awards Gala, part of Informa’s MSP Summit, Sept. 16-19, in Atlanta. We will honor the MSP 501 Special Award Winners at the gala, along with the Top 10 MSP 501 companies on the list, the Next Generation MSPs − the industry’s most innovative partners − and the Woman-Owned and Operated MSPs of the Year. You can register for the event now.
Hundreds of MSPs will attend the MSP 501 Gala to hear about and from the winners. The finalists are in the slideshow above – all except for the Lifetime Achievement winners. We’re keeping that list secret until the presentation.
This year’s MSP 501 Special Award judges included the following:
Anurag Agrawal, Founder and Chief Global Analyst, Techaisle
Tony Ferrigno, Founder, AiT Advisory Group
Bob DeMarzo, VP Content, Channel Events, Informa Connect
Carolyn April, Vice President, Industry Research, CompTIA
Craig Galbraith, Editorial Director, Channel Futures
David Raffo, MSP Editor, MSP Summit, Informa Connect
Debbie Kane, Principal Channel Consultant, Omdia Channel/Canalys
Devan Adams, Principal Analyst, Omdia Channel/Canalys
Janet Schijns, CEO, JS Group
Jason Rincker, Chief Revenue Officer, Stronghold Data
John DeLozier, Chief Revenue Officer, C1
Len DiCostanzo, CEO, MSP ToolKit
Mitch Morgan, Founder, Executive Chairman, New Charter Tech
Neil Medwed, Vice President, Corporate Development, Meriplex
Pamela Diaz, President, CEO, Entara
Robin Ody, Principal Analyst, MSP, MSSP, channels specialist, Canalys
Ron Lovern, Vice President, Triton Networks
Sam Ruggeri, VP Business Development and Strategic Partnerships, Lincoln IT
Sam Sundstrom, Marketing Director, Lumen
