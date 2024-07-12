2024 MSP 501 Special Awards Finalists Revealed

The MSP Summit, in partnership with Channel Futures, is announcing finalists for the 2024 MSP 501 Special Awards that honor managed service providers and executives for exemplary performance over the past year. We will recognize executives and organizations during the annual MSP 501 Gala, Sept. 18, in Atlanta.

As part of the awards ceremony, the MSP Summit and Channel Futures will crown this year’s Executives of the Year, leaders who outperformed their peers, and pay special tribute to the 2024 Lifetime Achievement winners for their tireless contributions to the channel.

You’ve probably already seen the full list of 2024 MSP 501 winners.

As part of the annual MSP 501 listing and channel partner recognition, the MSP Summit received hundreds of applications from partners around the globe who filled out detailed forms demonstrating their company performance, individual executive achievement and efforts to meet the needs of their customers — large, midmarket and small. The Informa Channel team screens the bevy of applicants for accuracy and adherence to award guidelines before sending the group of finalists to this year’s prestigious judging panel who determine the winners. The MSP Summit and Channel Futures are part of Informa, a global events, digital services and academic research company, which recently announced a bid to purchase a majority stake in Tech Target.

The 2024 MSP 501 Special Awards include the following: MSP Organization of the Year, Executive of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, Vanguard of the Year and Digital Innovator of the Year.

Some categories will have multiple winners to reflect the breadth and depth of the channel partner organizations represented in the recently released MSP 501 and our Next Generation Partner lists, coming to Channel Futures in September. We will name and honor these winners Sept. 18 at the MSP 501 Awards Gala, part of Informa’s MSP Summit, Sept. 16-19, in Atlanta. We will honor the MSP 501 Special Award Winners at the gala, along with the Top 10 MSP 501 companies on the list, the Next Generation MSPs − the industry’s most innovative partners − and the Woman-Owned and Operated MSPs of the Year. You can register for the event now.

Hundreds of MSPs will attend the MSP 501 Gala to hear about and from the winners. The finalists are in the slideshow above – all except for the Lifetime Achievement winners. We’re keeping that list secret until the presentation.

This year’s MSP 501 Special Award judges included the following: