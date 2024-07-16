If you live in the South, you don't even have to be a football fan to understand what we mean when we say today's first MSP 501 regional list focuses on SEC country.

We're in the middle of our regional rankings that put a spotlight on where the 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 companies rank in their regions and the states they call home.

Today, in the slideshow above, we focus on the East South Central States (as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau) of Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi.

Then, check back later today to see how top managed service providers in more western South Central states fared against one another.

The MSP 501 regional rankings schedule for the rest of the week looks like this:

July 17: East South Central and West South Central States

July 18: South Atlantic States/Caribbean and Mountain States

July 19: Pacific States and Canada

We've already published a number of regional rankings from around the world and in North America:

Also, we're just two months away from this year's MSP 501 gala, where we invite this year's MSP 501ers to Atlanta for a special ceremony during the MSP Summit, Sept. 16-19.