2024 MSP 501 Regional Rankings New England States

Following the debut of our 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings for EMEA and APAC last week, we're rolling out regional rankings for the U.S. and Canada starting today.

We begin with our MSP 501 honorees in New England in the slideshow above. Our ranking for mid-Atlantic states will land on the Channel Futures home page later today.

It's an opportunity for managed service providers and potential customers to see how these outstanding MSPs stacked up against their peers by region and state. We're counting them down all the way to No. 1.

The schedule for the rest of the week looks like this:

July 15: New England and Mid-Atlantic States

July 16: East North Central and West North Central States

July 17: East South Central and West South Central States

July 18: South Atlantic States/Caribbean and Mountain States

July 19: Pacific States and Canada

Then, be sure to check out our already published regional MSP 501 lists:

Want to see the entire 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 in one easily downloadable document? We can't wait to see this year's honorees at the MSP Summit, Sept. 16-19, in Atlanta, where we will celebrate them at our annual gala.