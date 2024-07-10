2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 Regional Rankings APAC

2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 Regional Rankings: Asia Pacific
These are the best managed service providers in Asia Pacific, ranked. They hail from Australia, India and Malaysia.
July 12, 2024
Company: ADITS
Location: Salisbury, Australia
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 491
Ranking in Region: No. 21 in APAC
Ranking in Country: No. 18 in Australia
Company: Lateral Plains
Location: Ballarat, Australia
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 474
Ranking in Region: No. 20 in APAC
Ranking in Country: No. 17 in Australia
Company: Ever Nimble
Location: West Perth, Australia
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 450
Ranking in Region: No. 19 in APAC
Ranking in Country: No. 16 in Australia
Company: DJC SYSTEMS
Location: Blackburn, Australia
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 447
Ranking in Region: No. 18 in APAC
Ranking in Country: No. 15 in Australia
Company: MSP Blueshift
Location: Melbourne, Australia
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 437
Ranking in Region: No. 17 in APAC
Ranking in Country: No. 14 in Australia
Company: BLUESCALE
Location: Sydney, Australia
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 432
Ranking in Region: No. 16 in APAC
Ranking in Country: No. 13 in Australia
Company: Enablis
Location: Sydney, Australia
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 408
Ranking in Region: No. 15 in APAC
Ranking in Country: No. 12 in Australia
Company: blueAPACHE
Location: Abbotsford, Australia
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 334
Ranking in Region: No. 14 in APAC
Ranking in Country: No. 11 in Australia
Company: First Focus
Location: Sydney, Australia
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 330
Ranking in Region: No. 13 in APAC
Ranking in Country: No. 10 in Australia
Company: FatNinjas
Location: Klang, Malaysia
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 317
Ranking in Region: No. 12 in APAC
Ranking in Country: No. 2 in Malaysia
Company: OTTO IT
Location: Northcote, Australia
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 312
Ranking in Region: No. 11 in APAC
Ranking in Country: No. 9 in Australia
Company: Comvision Australia
Location: Wheelers Hill, Australia
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 244
Ranking in Region: No. 10 in APAC
Ranking in Country: No. 8 in Australia
Company: RODIN Business Solutions
Location: Wollongong, Australia
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 225
Ranking in Region: No. 9 in APAC
Ranking in Country: No. 7 in Australia
Company: Virtual IT Group
Location: Shellharbour City Centre, Australia
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 205
Ranking in Region: No. 8 in APAC
Ranking in Country: No. 6 in Australia
Company: Tecala Group
Location: Sydney, Australia
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 182
Ranking in Region: No. 7 in APAC
Ranking in Country: No. 5 in Australia
Company: Sensible Business Solutions
Location: Norwest, Australia
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 177
Ranking in Region: No. 6 in APAC
Ranking in Country: No. 4 in Australia
Company: Centorrino Technologies
Location: Coburg, Australia
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 170
Ranking in Region: No. 5 in APAC
Ranking in Country: No. 3 in Australia
Company: ZNetLive
Location: Jaipur, India
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 154
Ranking in Region: No. 4 in APAC
Ranking in Country: No. 1 in India
Company: Kaine Mathrick Tech
Location: Port Melbourne, Australia
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 119
Ranking in Region: No. 3 in APAC
Ranking in Country: No. 2 in Australia
Company: SIAX Computing Solutions
Location: Hallam, Australia
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 104
Ranking in Region: No. 2 in APAC
Ranking in Country: No. 1 in Australia
Company: AKATI SEKURITY
Location: Kuala Lampur, Malaysia
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 9
Ranking in Region: No. 1 in APAC
Ranking in Country: No. 1 in Malaysia
The managed services opportunity is growing significantly in Asia Pacific. That spells opportunity for the IT service providers in that part of the world that ranked in the 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501.
Numbers from Statista predicted managed services revenue in APAC to cross the $5 billion (U.S.) threshold this year, a compound annual growth rate of nearly 4%. That should bring market volume to more than $6 billion by 2029, researchers said.
That output is about one-half of what Statista predicted for managed services revenue in the United States (approximately $10.3 billion) this year.
We're seeing the growth of top managed service providers in APAC reflected in our annual MSP 501 survey and ranking.
Represented in the slideshow above are the managed service providers from Australia, India and Malaysia that landed on our list this year. We've ranked them by region (APAC) but also country so that they can compare themselves to their peers in their home markets. This list also serves a community of potential customers that are evaluating who to hire for their IT services.
We have plenty more regional MSP 501 lists coming your way in the coming days. The North America rankings kick off Monday, July 15. We'll tell you where American and Canadian MSPs ranked by state and province all week long.
July 15: New England and Mid-Atlantic States
July 16: East North Central and West North Central States
July 17: East South Central and West South Central States
July 18: South Atlantic States/Caribbean and Mountain States
July 19: Pacific States and Canada
Want to see the entire 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 in one easily downloadable document? We can't wait to see this year's honorees at the MSP Summit, Sept. 16-19, in Atlanta, where we will celebrate them at our annual gala.
