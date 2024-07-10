2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 Regional Rankings APAC

The managed services opportunity is growing significantly in Asia Pacific. That spells opportunity for the IT service providers in that part of the world that ranked in the 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501.

Numbers from Statista predicted managed services revenue in APAC to cross the $5 billion (U.S.) threshold this year, a compound annual growth rate of nearly 4%. That should bring market volume to more than $6 billion by 2029, researchers said.

That output is about one-half of what Statista predicted for managed services revenue in the United States (approximately $10.3 billion) this year.

We're seeing the growth of top managed service providers in APAC reflected in our annual MSP 501 survey and ranking.

Represented in the slideshow above are the managed service providers from Australia, India and Malaysia that landed on our list this year. We've ranked them by region (APAC) but also country so that they can compare themselves to their peers in their home markets. This list also serves a community of potential customers that are evaluating who to hire for their IT services.

We have plenty more regional MSP 501 lists coming your way in the coming days. The North America rankings kick off Monday, July 15. We'll tell you where American and Canadian MSPs ranked by state and province all week long.

Want to see the entire 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 in one easily downloadable document?