The world of indirect technology sales continues to morph and evolve.

Technology vendors ranging from IT to telecommunications are on the hunt for channel partners who can sell and service their products. Indirect sales continues capture attention from the C-suite of the world's largest B2B tech companies. CCaaS provider Five9's CEO, for example, called partners a critical element of its recent wins in the enterprise space. Similarly, C-suite executives of data center giant Digital Realty and communications service provider Lumen Technologies all hailed the importance of the channel in their go-to-market.

Working with Channel Partners

But beyond those commitments lies a world of nuance. Vendors differ in the types of partners they work with — popular models being managed service providers, value-added resellers, system integrators, technology advisors and consultancies. They may offer different types of support for channel partners, as well different requirements tied to certain benefits and access.

Recent changes to programs in the indirect technology sales channel show this diversity and points to different end user customer trends vendors and partners are trying to capture.

Channel Futures covered 10 newsworthy updates that vendors and distributors made to their partner program in the slideshow above.

