New Channel Programs: T-Mobile, Sophos, Telarus, More

New incentives, support, routes to market and more.

James Anderson, Senior News Editor

September 13, 2024

10 Slides
New programs for channel partners in indirect technology sales
Hadayeva Sviatlana/Shutterstock

The world of indirect technology sales continues to morph and evolve.

Technology vendors ranging from IT to telecommunications are on the hunt for channel partners who can sell and service their products. Indirect sales continues capture attention from the C-suite of the world's largest B2B tech companies. CCaaS provider Five9's CEO, for example, called partners a critical element of its recent wins in the enterprise space. Similarly, C-suite executives of data center giant Digital Realty and communications service provider Lumen Technologies all hailed the importance of the channel in their go-to-market.

Working with Channel Partners

But beyond those commitments lies a world of nuance. Vendors differ in the types of partners they work with — popular models being managed service providers, value-added resellers, system integrators, technology advisors and consultancies. They may offer different types of support for channel partners, as well different requirements tied to certain benefits and access.

Recent changes to programs in the indirect technology sales channel show this diversity and points to different end user customer trends vendors and partners are trying to capture.

Channel Futures covered 10 newsworthy updates that vendors and distributors made to their partner program in the slideshow above.

Related:Channel M&A Roundup: Cisco, Dell, HPE-Juniper, Avant, ScanSource

Then, check out the previous new programs update if you missed it.

Read more about:

VARs/SIsMSPsPartner ProgramsAgents

About the Author

James Anderson

James Anderson

Senior News Editor, Channel Futures

James Anderson is a senior news editor for Channel Futures. He interned with Informa while working toward his degree in journalism from Arizona State University, then joined the company after graduating. He writes about SD-WAN, telecom and cablecos, technology services distributors and carriers. He has served as a moderator for multiple panels at Channel Partners events.

See more from James Anderson
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Sep 16 - Sep 19, 2024
Join us for MSP Summit, September 16-19, 2024 in Atlanta, GA. You don't want to miss the industry’s most innovative and inspiring gathering of business leaders focused on growing their managed services businesses. This year’s MSP Summit will help attendees stay ahead of exponentially increasing security threats, expanding their range of services through a merger or acquisition and embrace a wide range of innovative new technologies. Get notified when registration opens.
Discover the New Era