Technology alliance partnerships are causing new products and services to trickle down to channel partners.

Vendors can update their portfolios in three different ways: build, buy or partner. The last method featured heavily in the last month for the channel, as hardware, software and service providers widened their line cards through strategic agreements.

Take for instance cloud services provider RapidScale, which can now deliver Google Cloud services for its technology advisor sellers. Or data protection provider Veeam bulking up its support for hypervisors beyond VMware vSphere. Or the various processor providers backing up HP's new AI PC.

