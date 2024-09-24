HP, AireSpring, SonicWall, Vendors Launch New Offerings for the Channel

See what hardware, software and service providers have rolled out for partners to sell and use.

James Anderson, Senior News Editor

August 21, 2024

10 Slides
New tech offerings for the channel
chayanuphol/Shutterstock

Technology alliance partnerships are causing new products and services to trickle down to channel partners.

Vendors can update their portfolios in three different ways: build, buy or partner. The last method featured heavily in the last month for the channel, as hardware, software and service providers widened their line cards through strategic agreements.

Take for instance cloud services provider RapidScale, which can now deliver Google Cloud services for its technology advisor sellers. Or data protection provider Veeam bulking up its support for hypervisors beyond VMware vSphere. Or the various processor providers backing up HP's new AI PC.

Channel Futures each month rounds up the most impactful new offerings that apply to technology advisors, value added resellers, managed services providers, systems integrators and other partner types.

Read about 10 vendors who enhanced their portfolios with new offerings channel partners can sell in the slideshow.

Or check out the previous new services roundup.

Read more about:

VARs/SIsMSPsAgents

About the Author

James Anderson

James Anderson

Senior News Editor, Channel Futures

James Anderson is a senior news editor for Channel Futures. He interned with Informa while working toward his degree in journalism from Arizona State University, then joined the company after graduating. He writes about SD-WAN, telecom and cablecos, technology services distributors and carriers. He has served as a moderator for multiple panels at Channel Partners events.

See more from James Anderson
Discover the New Era