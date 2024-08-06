Lumen Tops Zayo, AT&T, Verizon in Wavelengths

The number of companies on the VSG wavelength leaderboard has expanded. See which company joined these network giants.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

August 6, 2024

1 Min Read
Lumen tops VSG's wavelengths leaderboard
pluie_r/Shutterstock

Lumen Technologies continues to hold the top spot in Vertical Systems Group's updated rankings for wavelength service providers in the United States.

The market research firm released its updated list, noting that the leaderboard has expanded to five in 2024.

Lumen remained the leading provider, holding the No. 1 slot for the third year in a row. Zayo, Verizon and AT&T also held their ranks as second, third and fourth, respectively. The latest addition is Crown Castle, which appears as the fifth provider on the leaderboard.

us-wavelength-lb-mid2024a.png

Three of the leaderboard members (Lumen, Verizon and AT&T) also ranked on the U.S. Carrier Ethernet Leaderboard.

All five of the leaderboard residents were also ranked on the year-end U.S. Fiber Lit Buildings Leaderboard.

Customers who bought 400gbps wavelength services from these companies include leading hyperscalers, financial entities, data centers, media companies and cloud providers.

VSG's Rick Malone

VSG's Rick Malone

“Wavelength revenue in the U.S. is on track to top $5 billion in 2024, driven by strong customer demand for retail gigabit circuits spurred by AI implementations,” said Rick Malone, principal of Vertical Systems Group. “Based on our latest research, double digit annual growth is projected for 100 Gbps and higher speed wavelength circuits through 2028.”

Related:AT&T, Verizon Lead as U.S. Business Fiber Deployments Ramp Up

Read more about:

Agents

About the Author(s)

Christopher Hutton

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

See more from Christopher Hutton
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Sep 16 - Sep 19, 2024
Join us for MSP Summit, September 16-19, 2024 in Atlanta, GA. You don't want to miss the industry’s most innovative and inspiring gathering of business leaders focused on growing their managed services businesses. This year’s MSP Summit will help attendees stay ahead of exponentially increasing security threats, expanding their range of services through a merger or acquisition and embrace a wide range of innovative new technologies. Get notified when registration opens.
Sign Up For Special Deal