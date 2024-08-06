Lumen Technologies continues to hold the top spot in Vertical Systems Group's updated rankings for wavelength service providers in the United States.

The market research firm released its updated list, noting that the leaderboard has expanded to five in 2024.

Lumen remained the leading provider, holding the No. 1 slot for the third year in a row. Zayo, Verizon and AT&T also held their ranks as second, third and fourth, respectively. The latest addition is Crown Castle, which appears as the fifth provider on the leaderboard.

Three of the leaderboard members (Lumen, Verizon and AT&T) also ranked on the U.S. Carrier Ethernet Leaderboard.

All five of the leaderboard residents were also ranked on the year-end U.S. Fiber Lit Buildings Leaderboard.

Customers who bought 400gbps wavelength services from these companies include leading hyperscalers, financial entities, data centers, media companies and cloud providers.

VSG's Rick Malone

“Wavelength revenue in the U.S. is on track to top $5 billion in 2024, driven by strong customer demand for retail gigabit circuits spurred by AI implementations,” said Rick Malone, principal of Vertical Systems Group. “Based on our latest research, double digit annual growth is projected for 100 Gbps and higher speed wavelength circuits through 2028.”

