A large Comcast Business restructuring will impact the MSO's channel program in multiple areas, multiple sources confirmed.

As of press time, Comcast Business had not yet confirmed the reports. However, a reliable source told Channel Futures that the RIF is impacting hundreds of people. Members of the legacy Comcast Business channel team are impacted, as well as legacy members of the Masergy channel team (which Comcast acquired in 2021).

Several high-profile members of the Comcast Business and Masergy channel team are impacted, most notably senior vice president and channel chief Craig Schlagbaum. He will retire at the end of the year, according to a source.

Comcast Business' Craig Schlagbaum

Schlagbaum is one of the longest tenured channel leaders in the connectivity space, having led Comcast Business' indirect channels since 2011. He is credited with building Comcast's channel program.

Matthew Fassnacht, national vice president at Comcast Business Enterprise Solutions, will function as interim replacement for Schlagbaum.

Comcast Business is one of the top five largest providers in the technology advisor (agent) channel in terms of bookings and overall revenue, according to Telarus CEO Adam Edwards. Edwards said partners are naturally asking questions about the restructuring.

"I think there's concern about what this means for partners, but the Comcast Business is large enough and the channel there is built up enough that they'll be just fine."

Telarus' Adam Edwards

Edwards said he encourages the leadership team at Comcast Business to continue their investment in the channel.

"I think the best for Comcast Business is to continue with the trajectory they have with the combination of both Comcast and Masergy," Edwards told Channel Futures. "They really have a powerful offering and a good track record with partners. There is a lot more opportunity ahead of them now that they're investing in where the trajectory of the channel continues to go."

Edwards called Schlagbaum's tenure at Comcast Business "a big success story."

"Craig has been a tireless advocate for the channel, not only at Comcast Business, but outside as well. He's been a channel advocate for his entire career. And I think Comcast Business has been a great place for him to continue to further that," Edwards said. "He's built up an incredible program. If you look at the best practices in the industry, they are practiced at Comcast.