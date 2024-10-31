Backing up one’s data is an important albeit overlooked practice that MSPs need to emphasize for their clients, says Kaseya’s chief revenue officer.

Kaseya CRO Mike Sanders was on stage at DattoCon this week with a lengthy presentation about why having backup recovery options is integral for MSPs and how Kaseya’s new product lines can help. He noted how backup gets fewer headlines and there are dire consequences of failing to do employ the technology.

Kaseya's Mike Sanders

If “you have a really complex setup, you can miss things, and backup is one of those things that as an MSP can be really, really dangerous if missed,” Sanders told attendees. “That’s how you lose clients. That's how you end up in lawsuits; it can be incredibly damaging, reputationally in a lot of different ways. Folks are paying a lot for backup and they expect a lot from backup as well. But the other thing that we run into is this concept … of really not believing that backup is important from the end users that [an MSP] serves, and a lot of that is driven from the fact that they look at cyber threats as something that probably don't apply to them.”

Sanders noted how a rising number of customers reported that a cybersecurity incident had impacted them and that one in four didn't get their data back from malicious actors. He also emphasized how much these hackers will improve their methods and continue to breach customers' data with the growing number of tools, including AI.

The CRO noted how Kaseya has updates to backup offers in the near term, including self-service for major data migrations. The company also launched a new generation of its endpoint backup service starting this week and included it as part of its Kaseya 365 User subscription service.