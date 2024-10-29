DattoCon: Kaseya Debuts 365 User Version, Buys SaaS Alerts

KASEYA DATTOCON — Cybersecurity and IT management software giant Kaseya has unveiled a plethora of new product options, including a new version of the Kaseya 365 subscription service it debuted earlier this year.

Kaseya unveiled the User version of Kaseya 365 on Tuesday during its annual DattoCon event in Miami Beach, Florida. This new service, a separate product from the endpoint-focused version of the subscription service it unveiled in April, gives MSPs the ability to help customers prevent, respond to and recover from threats to user identity and security. The new addition will offer comprehensive protection for small business owners and their customers to help ensure their data is protected.

More than 3,000 MSP-focused attendees at DattoCon this week. Channel Futures is there too.

DattoCon: Kaseya Buys SaaS Alerts

Kaseya also announced the acquisition of SaaS Alerts, which provides MSPs with the technology to monitor and protect a customer's use of software-as-a-service. Kaseya will include the SaaS Alerts tool in its Kaseya 365 user subscription for free.

Kaseya's Fred Voccola

"Our mission is to make our partners more profitable, by providing them a platform that provides far more AI-based automation than otherwise available, and offering that platform at a fraction of the cost,” said Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola. “When we launched Kaseya 365 Endpoint earlier this year, the market response was astounding. Our goal from the beginning of our journey was to ensure our MSP partners get the recognition and financial benefits that match the enormous value they provide to SMBs around the world. Now, with Kaseya 365 User, we get to take another major step. Our partners can better protect themselves and their customers, automate service delivery and once again vastly improve their unit economics for greater profitability.”

SaaS Alerts CEO Jim Lippie was general manager and senior vice president at Kaseya for four years before branching out and founding SaaS Alerts in 2021.

Other Kaseya Announcements at DattoCon

Kaseya unleashed a series of other announcements on Tuesday as well.

One is a $10 million investment into its Backup Concierge Program, an expansion of its endpoint backup service. This will offer better control and flexibility, the company said. It also will combine its Network Detective Pro and audIT, which it bought last year, into a singular platform to make auditing, discovering and reporting internal data to MSPs easier so they can turn a better profit.

Furthermore, the company has added AI-powered features to PSA tools Kaseya BMS and Autotask. For example, the Smart Ticket Summary tool will analyze and summarize filed tickets so that recipients are aware of what has been attempted to fix a problem. There is also the Smart Writing Assistant, which will help technicians to send clear and professional messages to end-users by converting complicated technical speech into easy to understand text. Finally is the Smart Resolution Summary, which will capture and track all steps and actions taken in order to help IT professionals identify and resolve problems quicker.

It's been a busy fall for Kaseya. Ahead of DattoCon, the company announced earlier this month it had begun the process of getting FedRAMP authorization. The compliance standard would allow it to do deals with the Department of Defense and other federal government entities.