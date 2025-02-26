Acronis, the provider of cybersecurity and data protection, is releasing an MSP-focused solution that will help provide protection, compliance and backup services for Microsoft 365 users.

Acronis Ultimate 365 is a new all-in-one solution that provides a plethora of cybersecurity tools for MSPs to protect Microsoft 365 accounts. These include complete protection, which will help secure Microsoft 365 environments by integrating backup, XDR, email security, collaboration app security, email archiving and other protection tools.

Acronis also designed it to help MSPs onboard clients quickly and deliver services without going through long contract discussions, tool integrations or staff training. Finally, it simplifies an MSP's operation by allowing it to manage all customers through a singular platform. That will allow the MSP to reduce the number of tools it has to manage and minimize workloads for technicians.

“MSPs today struggle with tool sprawl, time-consuming customer onboarding, and complex security management for Microsoft 365,” said Gerald Beuchelt, CISO at Acronis. “MSPs need a simple, cost-effective way to deliver comprehensive Microsoft 365 protection without managing multiple tools. The solution is Acronis Ultimate 365. With a single, easy-to-use, and powerful platform, MSPs can now integrate XDR, email security, and security awareness training – essential services that enhance security – while ultimately simplifying client management at a predictable cost.”

Related:Former Datto Execs to 'Reinvent' BCDR with MSP-Focused Startup

Acronis Ultimate 365: Microsoft a Frequent Target

The solution will also provide email security and archiving services that will ensure all emails are securely stored while also being easily accessible.

As Microsoft 365 is the most widely used business platform around the world, it is often targeted by malicious actors and benefits from additional security tools.

Acronis says Ultimate 365 will operate on a flexible but predictable pricing model that should help MSPs meet their customer needs. The email archiving component is available in early access, but the entirety of the service will be available to Acronis partners and their customers in the second quarter.

Acronis, in its recent CyberThreats Report, H2 2024, reports a 197% increase in email-based attacks. There have also been more APT-linked ransomware attacks targeted at MSPs, and growing malware activity.