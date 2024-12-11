Vultr, AMD, Broadcom, Juniper Team for ‘AI Innovation’

Independent cloud infrastructure provider Vultr is joining forces with AMD, Broadcom and Juniper Networks as it builds an open ecosystem for enterprises’ artificial intelligence endeavors.

Vultr says the move will “foster the next phase of AI innovation.” That’s because the strategy brings together key components needed for cloud-fueled AI, via big-name vendors. Perhaps more to the point for Vultr’s managed service providers and value-added resellers, the partnerships should accelerate end users’ AI development and deployments.

Vultr's Kevin Cochrane

“This collaboration unites best-in-class AI infrastructure partners, enabling MSPs and VARs to help clients unlock the full potential of GPU-accelerated workloads,” Kevin Cochrane, chief marketing officer and partner head at Vultr, told Channel Futures. “Together, we're opening new frontiers in high-performance computing, enabling businesses to accelerate their AI-driven transformations.”

J.J. Kardwell, CEO of Vultr, agreed.

“Open ecosystems are the foundation of innovation,” he said. “Our collaboration with AMD, Broadcom and Juniper Networks empowers enterprises and AI innovators to harness the full potential of accelerated computing with the highest levels of flexibility, scalability, interoperability and security.”

Details of Vultr’s AMD-Broadcom-Juniper Collaboration

On that note, AMD will supply a GPU supercompute cluster comprising its Instinct MI300X GPUs and ROCm software.

Vultr recently boosted its work with AMD around the aforementioned product lines. The Florida-based cloud computing provider says adding Broadcom and Juniper to the mix serves as the next step toward creating the open ecosystem for AI. Primarily, though, the ROCm software acts as the foundation of that effort, delivered through Vultr’s cloud computing infrastructure.

“As enterprises look to expand AI investments in 2025, they need high-performance, scalable, sustainable cloud GPU infrastructure,” said Negin Oliver, corporate vice president of business development, data center GPU business unit at AMD. “AMD is proud to collaborate with Broadcom, Juniper and Vultr.”

AMD's Negin Oliver

Now, combining Broadcom and Juniper’s capabilities with those of AMD will “unlock new frontiers of GPU-accelerated workloads from the data center to the edge,” Vultr noted in a Dec. 11 press release.

Indeed, Broadcom is pitching in with the Ethernet network adapters required for data center connectivity, high-performance compute clusters, and intelligent flow processing for AI training and AI inference.

“Ethernet has become the de facto technology for back-end networks in large-scale AI deployments,” said Ram Velaga, senior vice president and general manager, core switching group at Broadcom. “Broadcom’s … switch silicon and network adapters are accelerating such networks to ever higher performance.”

Finally, Juniper’s contribution comes in the form of AI-optimized Ethernet switches.

“High-performance connectivity is critical for operational efficiency of AI,” said Praveen Jain, senior vice president and general manager, data center and AI at Juniper Networks. “Juniper is committed to open, AI-optimized, Ethernet solutions, with capabilities like advanced load balancing and automated congestion control for optimal AI workload performance.”

Overall, Jain added, the undertaking among AMD, Broadcom, Juniper and Vultr means the four companies are “building the robust network infrastructure that will fuel the AI breakthroughs of tomorrow.”

As a result of the AMD-Broadcom-Juniper deal, Vultr says it is expanding its Chicago cloud data center region, located at Centersquare’s Lisle, Illinois, facility. That data center now features the AMD GPU supercompute cluster, powered by the ROCm software.