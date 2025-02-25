Veeam is expanding its partnership with Microsoft to build and incorporate new AI-powered solutions into its products to help customers protect their data while also unlocking its value.

Veeam announced on Tuesday the integration of Microsoft AI services into its suite of Microsoft-focused products. These include Veeam's Data Cloud for Microsoft 365, Data Cloud Vault and the Entra ID system.

Veeam's Anand Eswaran

“In a world where cyber threats and outages are constant, data resilience is no longer optional — it’s mission-critical,” said Anand Eswaran, CEO of Veeam. “By joining forces with Microsoft, we’re bringing AI-powered intelligence to 550,000 customers, and the majority of Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies, enabling them to protect, detect and recover faster than ever before.”

The integration of Microsoft AI will help businesses to detect suspicious activity before it escalates, identify backup vulnerabilities, automate compliance and accelerate data restores.

Microsoft's Jason Graefe

“AI is transforming every aspect of business,” said Jason Graefe, VP of ISVs and digital natives at Microsoft. “By integrating Microsoft AI with Veeam’s ... data resilience solutions, we’re helping customers not only protect their critical data but also unlock new insights and efficiencies across Microsoft 365 and Azure.”

Veeam-Microsoft AI History

Microsoft has been a longstanding partner with Veeam for several years, with Veeam incorporating Microsoft's assets and tools alongside its own. The addition of AI further confirms Microsoft's dedication to using AI across the board in its products and offerings, the company said.

Private-equity firm Insight Partners sold a $2 billion stake in Veeam late last year, but remains the majority shareholder.