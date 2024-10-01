AI data platform company Vast Data is launching an AI-focused community initiative for practitioners to develop and advance applications for innovative and economic growth.

The initiative, known as Cosmos, will provide an AI community platform for developers to work together and navigate potential options that they can implement. The community will have real-time communication and collaboration platforms for all parties to unlock new insights about the technology. It will also assemble practitioners from many sectors into a singular ecosystem and allow for them to share their knowledge through sessions and events hosted by industry insiders and experts. Many of these experts and early participants come from not only Vast Data, but Nvidia, Cisco, CoreWeave, Core42, NEA, Impetus and an assortment of other technology providers.

VAST Data's Renen Hallak

"Today marks a monumental step forward in our journey to redefine the future of data and AI,” said Renen Hallak, founder and CEO of Vast Data. “Since our inception, Vast Data has been dedicated to breaking down the barriers that have long confined the potential of data. With the Vast Data Platform at the center of this comprehensive, interconnected AI ecosystem of technology leaders and AI practitioners, Cosmos will help accelerate discovery, empowering innovation, and enabling the transformation of entire industries.”

Vast Building AI Community

Vast Data also announced a partnership with Nvidia to bring its Vast Insight Engine to market. This product will help clients process and retrieve all pertinent enterprise data in real-time, the company said.

Vast Data also unveiled a partnership with Deloitte to help enterprises build large language models.

Supermicro's Vic Malyala

“The potential for AI is incredibly huge,” said Vik Malyala, president and managing director of EMEA and SVP of technology and AI at Supermicro. “By working together and sharing our experiences, we can enhance efficiencies, accelerate insights, and ultimately make AI more powerful and safer through an open Cosmos community. Supermicro is committed to helping organizations realize this potential and bring the benefits of AI to different verticals, community, society, and the world.”

Vast Data has seen its presence grow significantly in the last year, and was named as part of Forbes' Cloud 100 in August. It also had a value of more than $9 billion at the end of 2023.