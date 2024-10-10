TD SYNNEX INSPIRE — Distributor TD Synnex on Thursday unveiled its new AI accelerator, which the company says offers tools to get AI solutions to market quickly and monetize them for partners.

The Destination AI Practice Accelerator in North America helps partners identify AI opportunities for their customers and build an AI practice to meet those needs. This includes the release of aggregated AI solutions every month and related six-week sales courses that partners can take. Those who take the courses will get specialized training sessions and enablement resources they can use to craft a customized AI market strategy.

TD Synnex unveiled the accelerator program at its annual conference, Inspire, in Greenville, South Carolina.

TD Synnex's Jessica Yeck

“As AI continues to evolve, TD Synnex understands that it is not a standalone product — integrating AI across other high-growth solutions and industry verticals is the most effective way for partners to include it in their business strategies,” said Jessica Yeck, SVP of vendor solutions at TD Synnex. “Through the Accelerator program, we’re leveraging our expertise to empower partners to enter the AI market in their area of proficiency, with personalized support throughout the go-to-market process — from technical enablement to marketing and selling the solution to their customers.”

How TD Synnex's AI Accelerator Works

The next session in the Destination AI accelerator is recruiting now and will focus on identifying generative AI for business automation. The solution will demonstrate the business impact of maximizing generative AI investments and is based on Iterate.ai's AI platform for building production-ready applications and products.

TD Synnex's Sherry Bennett

“This program brings Destination AI to life by supporting partners throughout their AI journey — from awareness and enablement to support during and after sale,” said Sherry Bennett, chief data and AI scientist at TD Synnex. “By leveraging a hands-on, collaborative approach, we’re able to better understand our partners’ goals and challenges in entering the AI market and enable them to execute strategic go-to-market initiatives that will unlock a clear path to revenue.”

The distributor released its Direction of Technology report on Wednesday, the first day of TD Synnex Inspire. The report identified five distinct trends influencing the channel's future, including a growing demand for AI products to get that technological advantage.

Inspire attendees are getting to hear from Reyna Thompson in her new role as president for North America at this week's event.