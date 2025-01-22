ServiceNow has announced a major expansion to its global partner program.

The workflow management software company said at its ServiceNow Partner Kickoff in Las Vegas Wednesday that it has nearly quadrupled its investment in new incentives and specializations to help partners capitalize on the growth of ServiceNow AI solutions.

Meantime, ServiceNow has elevated Infosys and Cognizant to "global elite" partners, the highest level of partnership within the ServiceNow Partner Program.

This year, ServiceNow is offering more discounts, rebates and credits to apply to training, professional services and other practice-building resources. It is also expanding its partner program offerings to introduce more opportunities for partners around AI.

This includes:

Additional product line achievements (PLA) for Now Assist to bolster credibility and support market positioning as an advisor with expertise in ServiceNow AI solutions.

Expanded specializations for partners to showcase their sales, product and customer success across generative AI and industries. These include Customer Experience GenAI, Employee Experience GenAI, ServiceOps GenAI, Cybersecurity and Tech Risk.

The new Gen AI Customer Value Partner of the Year award will honor partners who have used gen AI to drive customer value.

“Over the past two years, we have completely transformed our partner program, cultivating an ecosystem of specialized, industry-leading capabilities and services for our customers," said Erica Volini, EVP, worldwide industries, partners and go-to-market at ServiceNow. “Our continued investment is focused on empowering our partners with the resources they need to grow their business, expand their AI expertise, and deliver incredible outcomes for our shared customers.”

Cognizant, Infosys Global Elite Partners in ServiceNow Partner Program

The ServiceNow Partner Program serves more than 2,200 partners. Global Elite is the highest designation and represents partners that demonstrate the maximum level of global reach and expertise.

Announced at Knowledge 2024, Infosys is offering managed services based on Infosys Cobalt and ServiceNow’s Now Assist capabilities. In addition to investing in more than 4,500 core ServiceNow platform certifications last year, Infosys committed to doubling its investment in training by certifying more than 3,500 employees with ServiceNow generative AI skills.

Cognizant, which has been a longstanding partner of ServiceNow, is on a path to drive $1 billion in combined business. Establishing Cognizant’s ServiceNow Business Group has helped customers accelerate the deployment of AI solutions and address critical IT challenges, it said. These include technical debt, operational effectiveness and siloed systems. The company has also played a role in the go-to-market of ServiceNow’s Workflow Data Fabric as the first global systems integrator.