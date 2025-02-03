Pax8 is helping partners capitalize on artificial intelligence (AI) with the launch of a new EMEA Centre of Excellence.

The Centre aims to transform the businesses of partners and their customers with the latest advancements in AI. It will offer thought leadership, training and collaboration, said Pax8.

The company created a new team to drive the initiative. Former EMEA chief revenue officer Phylip Morgan is taking on the new position of SVP, marketplace and channel expansion. Kevin MacDonald will be VP of strategic partnership, and Eric Mink is VP of AI adoption.

The online marketplace said it's dedicating more resources to enable its partners “to thrive in a transforming technological landscape.”

“The new EMEA Centre of Excellence represents our commitment to transforming business workflows through AI technology while equipping our partners with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed. This initiative marks our commitment to drive innovation and foster growth across the channel ecosystem,” said Morgan.

Pax8 Helping Partners Make Money from AI

In October, the company hosted more than 500 MSPs at its inaugural European partner event, Pax8 Beyond EMEA, in Berlin, Germany. There, Rob Rae, who heads up head up community and partner ecosystems at Pax8, indicated partners have a long road ahead when it comes to AI.

“Users aren’t necessarily ready for that journey,” he said. “Especially because we predominantly work in the SMB space … it takes a little bit of time. The MSPs can be on the forefront as far as right now. It’s more the education part of it, of, 'What is this? What is going to happen? What’s the journey that we’re going to be on?'

“As a vendor, it’s our responsibility to make sure that the MSPs have that information. But ultimately, as we’re on this journey, we’re going to find a way in which we can all make money at this," Rae added. "That’s probably the critical part of it.”

A focus of the Centre of Excellence will keep Pax8 partners ahead of industry shifts and enable them to capitalise on emerging trends. Pax8 said it will help partners to develop their own intelligent agent solutions. It will also offer tools to harness AI for automation and customer interaction, creating future-ready services.

“We are excited to launch the Centre of Excellence," Mink said, "which will serve as a hub for preparing partners for the agentification era, where AI agents will play a crucial role in transforming business workflows. By dedicating more resources to innovation, we can guide our partners more effectively, while staying ahead of the competition.”

“This is about empowering our partners to seize opportunities in the face of massive change,” added MacDonald. “In an age where innovation never stops, speed matters. With the Centre of Excellence, Pax8 is doubling down on innovation, speed and preparation for what’s next. Together, we’re not just keeping pace with change; we’re leading it.”