Nutanix: IT Leaders Have Generative AI Plans, But Aren't Prepared

IT organizations say they have plans for using generative AI but nearly half require additional training or staff to handle the technology.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

February 5, 2025

Businesses prepping for gen AI in cloud data centers, containerization, but aren't ready
a-image/Shutterstock

Most IT organizations strive to implement a generative artificial intelligence (gen AI) strategy, although barely half of respondents to a new survey feel prepared to manage or scale the technology in the future.

Cloud infrastructure company Nutanix on Wednesday unveiled the findings of its Enterprise Cloud Index survey and research report, which surveyed more than 1,500 IT decision-makers worldwide about their technology practices. Four in five (80%) of organizations claimed that they were implementing a generative AI strategy, but only 52% said they must invest in IT training to support the technology. These organizations also need to hire new talent to support artificial intelligence, according to 48% of respondents.

Nutanix's Lee Caswell

Nutanix's Lee Caswell

“Many organizations have reached an inflection point with gen AI implementation and deployment,” said Lee Caswell, SVP of product and solutions marketing at Nutanix. “This year’s ECI revealed key trends that we’re hearing from customers as well, including challenges with scaling gen AI workloads from development to production, new requirements that gen AI creates for data governance, privacy and visibility, and integration with existing IT infrastructure. To successfully unlock ROI with gen AI projects, organizations need to take a holistic approach to modernizing applications and infrastructure and embrace containerization."

Containerization and Generative AI

The rapid adoption of generative AI within IT is changing company priorities at an expedited rate, according to 95% of respondents. These include a heavier emphasis on privacy and security in the future.

Nearly 90% of respondents reported that at least some of their applications were containerized and that this number will grow with the rapid adoption of generative AI. Nearly all (94%) respondents praised the practice, stating that their organization benefited from adopting cloud-native applications/containers. That same number of IT professionals also believe that their organizations could do more to secure gen AI models.

This is the seventh year that Nutanix has commissioned its global research study analyzing the state of global enterprise cloud deployment and application containerization, the software development process that packages an application and its dependencies into a single container.

