Lenovo Unveils New AI-Focused GPU, Cooling

Lenovo unveiled a new suite of services that will help partners and clients to expedite Lenovo AI hardware adoption.

The vendor announced on Thursday it is providing new products for clients that power their internal use of AI. The tools vary from managing threats to improving server cooling functionality. The goal is to provide "smarter AI for all," the company claims, since generative AI products are a top priority for most enterprises.

Lenovo's Vlad Rozanovich

“Adopting an as-a-service approach and applying the right AI-powered infrastructure reduces the complexities of implementing a comprehensive AI strategy while supporting sustainability outcomes across the entire organization, from data centers to edge devices,” said Vlad Rozanovich, SVP of Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group. “With Lenovo’s new AI services and solutions, we bring the AI to you. Businesses experience cost efficiency and flexibility in their AI integration, with the simplicity of a scalable, pay-as-you-go solution that ignites innovation and helps ensure they stay ahead of the competition.”

Meet the Lenovo AI Suite

These include the Lenovo TruScale GPU as a Service (aka GPUaaS), which will empower customers with a scalable model that is pay-as-you-go. The GPUaaS will be delivered as an enhancement to Lenovo TruScale for HPC solutions, and will offer meters Nvidia GPU resources through Intelligent Computer Orchestration. The new service will be available across a spectrum of Nvidia Tensor Core GPU options.

Lenovo is also combining AI and unified systems management into a singular platform. Lenovo XClarity One offers access to AI-powered support and tries to eliminate IT guesswork through the combination of AI for IT operations alongside management capabilities into a singular solution. This process uses Lenovo's AIOps systems management. The model will use three predictive engines to enable fast and accurate failure detection, and expedite the detection process.

Finally, Lenovo unveiled its Power and Cooling Services, which will build upon the company's cooling capabilities by attaching energy efficiency monitoring. Lenovo Neptune will use direct liquid cooling to diminish the power consumption up to 40%. This will help customers to optimize their AI workloads while supporting sustainability goals.