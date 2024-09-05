HPE has begun the rollout of HPE Private Cloud AI, alongside new solution accelerators to automate and streamline artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

A turnkey, “cloud-based experience,” HPE co-developed Private Cloud AI with Nvidia to help businesses build and deploy generative AI (gen AI) applications.

Solution accelerators are customizable, modular low-code or no-code applications using Nvidia NIM microservices. Run in HPE Private Cloud AI managed through HPE GreenLake cloud, they aim to shorten time-to-value for businesses and simplify AI application deployment. HPE said the solution accelerators enable enterprises to deploy virtual assistants in one click and operationalize them in seconds.

“Businesses are deploying gen AI in an environment where they are simultaneously under pressure to begin quickly and show real value,” said Fidelma Russo, EVP and GM, hybrid cloud and CTO at HPE. “However, implementing AI applications requires organizations to string together various models, datasets, tools and other resources. Solution accelerators are a key differentiator within HPE Private Cloud AI, simplifying a project that could take months to deploy and consolidating that timeline down to a single moment for the enterprise.”

HPE's Fidelma Russo

Helping Customers Build Gen AI Applications

The first solution accelerator is a gen AI virtual assistant. HPE designed it to help developers build interactive chatbots that answer questions asked in natural language, informed by an organization’s private data and powered by open source large language models (LLMs).

Businesses can customize their AI applications for multiple uses, including tech support, sales quote generation and marketing content creation. The next version of the virtual assistant can be updated and will support voice, images and multi-agent support.

HPE said future solution accelerators will feature commonly used AI applications for vertical industries, including financial services, health care, retail, energy and public sector. A selection of upcoming solution accelerators will be based on Nvidia NIM Agent Blueprints, reference AI use cases that enterprises can refine based on data and feedback.

“Enterprises are looking for accelerated, customized AI tools to meet the needs of their company-specific use cases,” said Justin Boitano, VP of enterprise AI software products at Nvidia. “Nvidia NIM Agent Blueprints allow AI applications developed with HPE Private Cloud AI to be refined using human feedback, improving models in a continuous learning cycle.”

Nvidia's Justin Boitano

HPE Launches Unleash AI partner program

To coincide with the launch, HPE is launching the Unleash AI partner program, which complements the new AI partner strategy HPE announced in collaboration with Nvidia. The new program will include software providers across the data, AI model and AI application layers of the technology stack. It will also include system integrators and service providers for advisory, design, implementation and management of full-stack customer AI solutions. Partner solutions, including those based on Nvidia NIM Agent Blueprints, will be curated and pre-validated to run in HPE Private Cloud AI.