HP IMAGINE — “Companies must evolve, because the old one-size-fits-all model of providing equipment to employees is not valid anymore. This needs to change.”

That’s according to HP CEO Enrique Lores, who said the vendor has identified an opportunity to bridge the gap between organizations and their employees.

He was speaking Tuesday at HP Imagine, the IT giant’s annual product showcase and leadership conference in Palo Alto, California. Channel Futures is there.

“We know that expectations of both employees and employers are evolving, resulting in a growing tension,” he said. “Companies are focused on driving growth, while employees are looking for both personal and professional fulfillment.”

Lores said employees want more from their companies — and AI is the answer.

The exec cited HP’s new Work Relationship Index, which reports that only 28% of knowledge workers have a healthy relationship with work.

“They want their unique needs met, and that includes the equipment and the technology they get. Only 27% of them say they consistently get the tools and equipment for them to be successful. That’s the opportunity that we see ahead of us.”

HP Integrating AI Across Its Portfolio

HP shared how it is integrating AI across its full portfolio of devices, printers, PCs and collaboration systems.

“With our AI enhanced portfolio, we will unlock even [the] greatest levels of productivity and personalization because AI does more than just streamline tasks. It helps create more engaging work experiences, tailored to the individual. This is why it will have such an impact in fulfillment,” said Lores. “In fact, our Index found that most people using AI have already found it makes their jobs easier, more enjoyable, and believe it will even help their advance their careers. And now is the time to create better work experiences for everyone.”

Lores said HP’s strategy is to double down on its commercial business, which represents a market estimated at more than $400 billion.

“First, we are going to be building platforms with AI power insights and automation. Second, we are going to deliver smart technologies that enable personalized experiences. And third, we will create the best collaborative team experiences,” he said.

“In this new era, as we move away from a one-size-fits-all approach, we are working with industry leading partners," added Lores. "We are co-engineering across our ecosystem to provide groundbreaking experiences through collaboration with our silicon and software partners. We will equip employees across the globe with the tools they need to do their best work.”

Earlier this year, HP announced it would launch the industry’s first role-based AI partner training and certification program for partners.