Google Cloud is combining its latest generative AI tools with its contact center technologies to provide a detailed suite for customers and the channel partners that serve them.

The Customer Engagement Suite with Google AI, which the tech giant's cloud unit announced on Tuesday, will provide end-to-end applications combining its omnichannel contact-center-as-a-service functionality with the latest version of Gemini 1.5 Flash. This will provide customer service operations that are consistent at every touch point and support third-party services like telephone systems, CRM applications, workforce management and connectors, the company said. The suite is available now.

The solutions will operate in four ways that Google Cloud designed to emphasize the best possible customer experience. This includes an omnichannel approach, which will allow users to access customer experiences through a plethora of entry points. These include web, mobile, voice, email and apps. The services suite will also be multimodal and use varying technologies to communicate pertinent information to simplify the experience.

Conversational Agents will combine a series of strict controls with natural language instructions and adaptive generative AI. This will help contact-center agents to provide prescriptive answers for specific questions while also aiming to address a broader range of subjects and topics. This could include a customer speaking with a bank representative, Google Cloud said. The agent would be able to verify their identity and answer questions about certain business transactions such as what the best mortgage might be for a consumer.

The AI-powered agent would also ground its answers in information and resources that a business provides to ensure it answers the questions about that organization properly. It includes the generative knowledge assist feature, which is trained on Gemini models. It's designed to follow certain conversations and to provide search query suggestions based on the context of the queries. The model will also summarize the conversations to customer care representatives after the conversation is finished.

Google Cloud is offering consultations for clients who may wish to consider adopting the technology.