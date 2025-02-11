Dataminr, which provides an AI platform for discovering events, risks and threats in public data, has launched its global partner network.

The Dataminr Partner Network aims to offer a clear path to partner revenue, a simplified reward-for-value structure, tiered benefits, and streamlined sales and marketing tools, the company said.

The Dataminr Partner Network already includes more than 100 partners. AWS, Esri and Splunk are global partners, and Blackwood, Carahsoft and WWT are North America partners. SoftwareOne is in Europe and JDS is in Asia Pacific.

Matthew Harrell, Dataminr’s chief partner officer, said while his company had an earlier partner program, the new Dataminr Partner Network is a “complete rethinking of how we empower partners for mutual success in alignment with our new partner-first strategy.”

“This new program provides a more simplified program design, flexible paths to partnerships and a reward-for-value structure, making it easier and more profitable to partner with us,” he said. “Organizations that were members of our previous partner program will roll over into the Dataminr Partner Network, and I think they’ll be thrilled with the improvements we’ve made.”

Dataminr Partner Network Resulted From Planning, Partner Input

In addition to Dataminr’s shift to a partner-first strategy, key investments in its partner go-to-market by the executive leadership team, and its recently announced comp neutrality, Harrell said he saw a “clear need to simplify and improve the partner experience" when he came on board last year.”

“After months of careful planning and partner input, the Dataminr Partner Network is the result, better empowering partners to seamlessly integrate the value of our AI platform into their existing solutions and offerings,” he said. “We shifted from a single-tier structure to a two-tier framework that incorporates clear incentives and support for partners, and we built new tools and resources from deal registration for ease of managing leads and opportunities to training, demos, workshops and more. The feedback we’ve received so far has been tremendous, and we’re excited to formally launch the new program for many more partners to join us on this incredible AI journey.”

The program offers clearly defined tracks tailored to different partner routes to market. That includes:

Providers and distributors that collaborate with Dataminr for reselling and solution delivery.

Security service providers that develop and deliver services built around Dataminr products

Technology alliance partners that create integrations to enhance customer experiences.

Platform partners that embed Dataminr products into their offerings to better serve their end customers.

Dataminr’s AI solutions are built on more than 50 proprietary large language models (LLMs) and multi-modal foundation models trained on over 12 years of public data from more than one million sources.

Ease of Use for Partners

“The new program will make it easier for partners to work with Dataminr by introducing a simplified structure, clear incentives and a partner portal for better automation and support,” Harrell said. “These changes make processes more streamlined for partners and help them get closer to their goal — close deals and grow their business.”

The Dataminr Partner Network creates a competitive advantage by aligning rewards with partner contributions, improving collaboration with clear comp neutrality, and offering "cutting-edge" AI solutions, he said.

“The new sales, marketing and technical tools and resources available with this new program allow partners to quickly ramp up on our technology and incorporate it into their go to market,” Harrell said. “These updates help partners deliver quick value to customers while enhancing Dataminr’s appeal in the channel.”

