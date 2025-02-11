CISCO LIVE EMEA — Cisco is expanding its portfolio with a batch of new networking and security solutions to support the AI era.

Cisco executive vice president and chief product officer Jeetu Patel unveiled the new lineup at Cisco Live EMEA in Amsterdam on Tuesday. They include products and features to help customers build, secure and operate AI-ready datacenters. The company is also rolling out new skills programs and sustainability engineering alliances to tackle the emerging challenges presented by AI.

“Cisco is in a unique position to help guide our customers through the incredible change we’re seeing right now across industries,” said Cisco EMEA president Oliver Tuszik. “From the changing nature of the workplace, to the AI revolution in data center and network infrastructure, and the need for digital resilience at all levels, Cisco has solutions for our customers’ biggest challenges.”

Cisco’s research shows that more than 70% of CEOs were concerned about losing ground to competitors because of IT and infrastructure gaps. They recognize the need to invest in AI skilling and workforce upskilling, alongside the technology investments.

CEOs also recognize the importance of trusted partners, with 96% reporting their reliance on them to assist in future-proofing their networks for AI.

Related:Cisco: CEOs Fear AI Knowledge Gap Impacts Growth

New Cisco AI Infrastructure and Data Center Solutions

Cisco’s new AI infrastructure and data center solutions include:

Cisco N9300 Smart Switches with Hypershield, which “redefines adaptive and scalable AI datacenter architecture” by embedding services directly into the network. Cisco Hypershield, the first service available, eliminates the gap between security and networking layers by converging them into a single solution.

The N9300 Smart Switch and Hypershield integration, along with advances in firewall, management and licensing, enables Cisco to deliver the Hybrid Mesh Firewall. This is a highly distributed security fabric managed under a single management console, delivering zero trust segmentation and can protect application vulnerabilities in modern and AI applications.

The Cisco Agile Services Networking architecture provides a blueprint for service providers as they look to enable AI connectivity and monetize assured services. It includes Silicon One-powered platforms, coherent pluggable optics and provider management and assurance software enhancements.

Additionally, a new Cisco UCS C845A M8 server, based on the Nvidia MGX reference architecture, brings flexibility to AI workloads. It is designed to enable AI innovation, “offering the computational power for intensive tasks and the efficiency required for rapid deployment.”

Related:Nutanix: IT Leaders Have Generative AI Plans, But Aren't Prepared

Alongside the AI and data center solutions, several new launches focus on enabling and securing the employee experience.

Cisco is extending its identify-first Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) with Hybrid Private Access to optimize in-office experience and keep sensitive data private, as well as Policy Assurance to predict and prevent policy-related access disruptions.

The company is also introducing an expanded portfolio of Wi-Fi 7 access points for small and midsize deployments, along with high-powered stackable access switches.

To improve agent and customer service experiences, the Cisco AI Assistant for Webex Contact Center is now generally available. This includes context transfer summaries, dropped call summaries, Agent Wellbeing and automatic customer satisfaction scores (Auto CSAT). The company has also announced that features including suggested responses, real-time transcription for agents, wrap-up summaries and mid-call summaries will be available in Q2 2025.

According to a recent Frost and Sullivan report, 56% of video-enabled spaces are currently bring-your-own-device (BYOD). Now Webex has unveiled the Cisco Room Bar BYOD. The Room Bar BYOD allows you to join any meeting hosted on your laptop via USB-C and provides and offers AI-powered capabilities.

Related:Salesforce Layoffs Amid AI Hiring Stint Spark Concerns

Observability, Assurance And Security

Elsewhere, Cisco is rolling out new observability, assurance and security solutions.

Cisco executive vice president and chief product officer Jeetu Patel at Cisco Live EMEA 2025, Amsterdam, Feb. 11. COURTESY: CISCO

Generally available in March, Cisco ThousandEyes Traffic Insights extends visibility deeper into on-premises networks by correlating traffic flows with synthetic measurements for end-to-end assurance of every digital experience. The out-of-the-box Cisco integration enables customers to “accelerate remediation and rapidly pinpoint performance issues.”

Meanwhile, Cisco Secure Application for Splunk AppDynamics and Cisco Talos Threat Intelligence now integrate with Splunk security solutions, enhancing visibility and threat detection. Application attack data from Cisco Secure Application for Splunk AppDynamics flows into Splunk Enterprise Security, enabling faster security investigations. Additionally, real-time threat intelligence from Cisco Talos is now available for Splunk Enterprise Security, Splunk SOAR and Splunk Attack Analyzer.

Solving AI Challenges

Recognizing the need to tackle the energy efficiency challenges imposed by AI workloads, as well as the AI skills gap, Cisco has introduced new partnerships and programs.

The Cisco Engineering Alliances program aims to accelerate building new validated solutions to solve customer challenges. Cisco has signed alliances with Vertiv, DeepCoolAI, Green Revolution Cooling and Asperitas to deliver liquid cooling solutions, addressing the ever-increasing thermal density in AI datacenters.

Additionally, Cisco has signed alliances with Panduit, MHT Technologies and ThinLabs to deliver end-to-end direct current microgrid solutions leveraging Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) and Fault Managed Power (FMP) to reduce energy use in smart buildings.

Cisco has also launched its newest AI Skills Journey program to build critical AI Infrastructure skills available on u.cisco.com. Cisco Learning & Certifications has updated current certifications, including Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA), Cisco Certified Network Professional (CCNP) and Internetwork Expert (CCIE). Select programs will be complimentary through March 24.

AI-Led Customer Experience

Finally, Cisco announced the first, jointly developed AI Agent from its strategic partnership with French AI solution provider, Mistral AI.

The AI Renewals Agent enhances and streamlines the renewal proposal creation process at Cisco. It achieves this by consolidating both structured and unstructured data from over 50 signals and sources and providing real-time sentiment analysis, summarized recommendations, intelligent automation and personalization. These are all tied to customer outcomes and key performance indicators (KPIs).