Artificial intelligence has been a game-changing technology for many companies within the channel over the last couple of years, and that trend is expected to keep going in 2025.

AI a buzzword that many vendors have used to hype up their product lines and to enhance growth, productivity, creativity and security, whether it be "true AI" or not. While many company executives have spoken out about how important the new technology is for them, their partners and customers, surveys and reports in 2024 repeatedly affirmed that most customers didn't understand the technology as well as they hoped they would.

But how are some of the leading executives in the channel and technology industry as a whole thinking about AI? Channel Futures gathered the thoughts of several from across the industry in our top list of 2025 predictions for your perusal. Some are excited about how the technology will be used more in agents. Others are more skeptical, anticipating a "boom and bust" around the technology that may require clients to adapt and change their business approaches in accordance.

You can learn all about these AI predictions and more in the slideshow above.