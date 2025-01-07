2025 AI Predictions: 9 Channel Insiders on What to Expect

Growing agent applications, server costs and an impending "boom and bust" are all incoming in 2025 for AI predictions, according to industry experts.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

January 8, 2025

9 Slides
2025 AI trends and predictions

Already have an account?

Artificial intelligence has been a game-changing technology for many companies within the channel over the last couple of years, and that trend is expected to keep going in 2025.

AI a buzzword that many vendors have used to hype up their product lines and to enhance growth, productivity, creativity and security, whether it be "true AI" or not. While many company executives have spoken out about how important the new technology is for them, their partners and customers, surveys and reports in 2024 repeatedly affirmed that most customers didn't understand the technology as well as they hoped they would.

But how are some of the leading executives in the channel and technology industry as a whole thinking about AI? Channel Futures gathered the thoughts of several from across the industry in our top list of 2025 predictions for your perusal. Some are excited about how the technology will be used more in agents. Others are more skeptical, anticipating a "boom and bust" around the technology that may require clients to adapt and change their business approaches in accordance.

You can learn all about these AI predictions and more in the slideshow above.

Read more about:

VARs/SIsMSPsAgentsEMEA

About the Author

Christopher Hutton

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

See more from Christopher Hutton
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Mar 24 - Mar 27, 2025
The Channel Partners Conference & Expo, co-located with MSP Summit, is the gathering place for the technology services community. Agents, VARs, MSPs, integrators and service providers will converge to share ideas and drive discussion on the topics shaping our industry.
REGISTER NOW