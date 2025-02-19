Extreme Networks, the provider of AI-powered network automation, intends to make its new platform for managing billing, licensing and architecture available to MSPs months before its release to enterprise users.

Extreme said on Wednesday it will make Extreme Platform One for MSPs available by March 31. This is a specialized version of Platform One, which the company first announced in December. Look for the enterprise version sometime in the third quarter.

Platform One will provide networking, security and AI solutions to MSPs. It will also scale with operations, the company said, and create differentiation in competitive markets. It will help MSPs manage a customer's licenses, performance and service interruptions from a single workspace. This means a reduction in time and IT staff necessary to complete necessary tasks.

The platform will also provide a comprehensive view of each client's network health, security and performance status. Furthermore, it will offer automation tools powered by Extreme Networks' AI core, which combines connectivity, security and third-party data.

Extreme upholds its billing model as the only "consumption-based billing model" that eliminates large upfront costs and makes charges predictable. This helps clients save money because the company doesn't charge for tools that may have been forgotten or unused over an extended period.

Extreme Networks' Dan Dulac

The big difference between the MSP and enterprise version of Extreme Platform One is how many tenants get handled.

"The key difference with the Extreme Platform One for MSPs is the multitenant aspect of it that won't be available to traditional enterprise and user customers because they only manage their enterprise operations," Dan Dulac, VP of solutions strategy at Extreme Networks, told Channel Futures. "They're not managing multiple different enterprises. The waterfall from that is the consumption license management and the ability to provision, activate and deactivate licenses across all their customer states, through one workflow and platform."

Some companies have been given early access to the tools and claim that they've been beneficial.

Logically's Cara Parfitt

"Extreme's MSP program has been a game-changer for our business. The consumption-based billing model has provided us with more predictable costs, allowing us to better manage our finances and reduce the risk of our IT investments," said Cara Parfitt, VP of technology alliances at IT service provider Logically. "With Extreme Platform One, we can efficiently manage all our clients under one platform, which will significantly reduce the time and IT staff required to maintain operations. This will enable us to scale our operations, diversify our service offerings, and ultimately deliver better value to our customers."

Platform One and Automation

The new platform coincides with the company's interest in automation. David Nuti, security strategy leader at Extreme Networks, who joined the company in August, told Channel Futures that his interest in the company was sparked by its capabilities in networking automation. He also noted that he expects automation to take SASE to the next level at the company and offer new tools for users.